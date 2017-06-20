UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 20 Akcea Therapeutics Inc:
* Sees IPO of 9.62 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says initial public offering price expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share
* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $80.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete planned Phase 3 development for Volanesorsen in both FCS and FPL
* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $30.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete planned Phase 2 program for Akcea-APO(A)-LRX
* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $16.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete the planned Phase 2 program for Akcea-ANGPTL3-LRX Source text: (bit.ly/2tnlFG9)
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion in the second-largest U.S. initial public offering this year.
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage: