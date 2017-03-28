BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 mln registered direct offering
March 28 Akebia Therapeutics Inc
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - Akebia announces publication of phase 2A results for Vadadustat in patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - data showed Vadadustat increased hemoglobin levels and improved iron mobilization when compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Publication of circular and prospectus in connection with proposed acquisition of reynolds american inc.
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will fold its energy connections business into its GE Power unit, and that connections chief Russell Stokes would lead the combined business as Steve Bolze retires as head of GE Power.