BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
April 28 AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL) :
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT SEK 3.0 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.44 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.02 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.03 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.