May 16 Akers Biosciences Inc-

* Akers Biosciences announces Q1 2017 earnings

* Q1 revenue fell 10 percent to $667,300

* Qtrly total revenue $667,250 versus $738,023

* Akers Biosciences Inc - expect to see growth in flagship pifa heparin pf/4 rapid assay product line for the year