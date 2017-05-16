BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
* TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS
May 16 Akers Biosciences Inc-
* Akers Biosciences announces Q1 2017 earnings
* Q1 revenue fell 10 percent to $667,300
* Qtrly total revenue $667,250 versus $738,023
* Akers Biosciences Inc - expect to see growth in flagship pifa heparin pf/4 rapid assay product line for the year
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon