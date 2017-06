COLUMN-Commentary: The problem with Oliver Stone and other Putin friends

June 16 Tens of thousands of anti-Putin protesters took to the streets this week, chanting “Russia will be free” as they demonstrated in major cities and medium-sized towns. Hundreds - many in their teens - were arrested; some were beaten. Alexei Navalny, the organizer and now undisputed leader of street-level opposition, was sentenced to 30 days in prison.