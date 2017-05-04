May 4 Akka Technologies SE:

* Q1 revenue 328.3 million euros ($359.88 million) versus 268.3 million euros year ago

* Confirms its 2017 objectives

* Decided to propose to the shareholders’ meeting of June 15, 2017 the payment of a dividend of 0.60 euros per share

* Expects to achieve its operating profit from ordinary activities target of 100 million euros in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)