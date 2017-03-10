March 10 Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd

* Considered allotment of bonus shares pursuant to bonus issue to shareholders Source text: [This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 10th, 2017 started at 10.30 A.M. and concluded at 11:45 A.M., has considered the following: 1. Allotment of Bonus Shares pursuant to Bonus issue to the Shareholders as on the Record Date i.e. March, 08, 2017. 2. To open its Corporate Office at 94/D, Kurla Kamgar Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, S.G. Barve MArg, Kurla (East), Mumbai-400024 for expansion of Business Activities.]