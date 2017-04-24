BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
April 24 Akorn Inc:
* Akorn - deal with Fresenius Kabi provides under specified circumstances, co to be required to pay Fresenius Kabi AG termination fee of $129 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oEMWQV) Further company coverage:
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
