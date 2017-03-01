March 1 Akorn Inc:
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share
(non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
* Akorn provides fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
and outlines full year 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $284 million versus i/b/e/s view $288 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.58 including
items
* sees 2017 consolidated revenue, $ 1,010 million- $ 1,060
million
* Akorn's guidance includes $30 to $60 million from new
product launches of products already approved and those expected
to be approved in 2017
* sees 2017 gaap net income per diluted share $0.99 -$1.18
* sees 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap)
$1.53- $1.72
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
