MOVES-Barclays hires ex-Goldman trader Anche for quant role
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
March 20 Akorn Inc
* Akorn Inc - CEO Raj Rai's total compensation for 2016 was $7.2 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mkcqHb) Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.