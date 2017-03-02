March 2 Akorn Inc:

* Akorn Inc says received approval from FDA for its new drug application for ephedrine sulfate injection, USP 50 mg/ml in 1 ml single dose ampule

* Akorn Inc - ephedrine sulfate injection is indicated for "treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in setting of anesthesia"