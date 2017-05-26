Daimler’s Uber rival mytaxi expands into Romania
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
May 26 Akoustis Technologies Inc
* Akoustis technologies - on may 22, 2017, cindy c. Payne notified co of her intention to step down from her position as chief financial officer - sec filing
* Akoustis technologies - payne's resignation is effective upon later to occur of expiration of her employment agreement or appointment of her successor
* Akoustis technologies inc - payne s employment agreement expires june 15, 2017
* Akoustis technologies inc - upon effectiveness of payne's resignation, she will serve company as vice president of finance Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qsckdB) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said two Iranian privately owned airlines on Thursday had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.