May 26 Akoustis Technologies Inc

* Akoustis technologies - on may 22, 2017, cindy c. Payne notified co of her intention to step down from her position as chief financial officer - sec filing

* Akoustis technologies - payne's resignation is effective upon later to occur of expiration of her employment agreement or appointment of her successor

* Akoustis technologies inc - payne s employment agreement expires june 15, 2017

* Akoustis technologies inc - upon effectiveness of payne's resignation, she will serve company as vice president of finance