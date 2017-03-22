March 22 Akzo Nobel NV:
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries
Inc
* Proposal fails to recognise value of CO and neglects to
address significant risks and uncertainties, including extensive
anti-trust concerns
* Proposal does not address concerns expressed by boards in
their initial rejection of March 9, 2017
* Revised proposal represents a value of 88.72 euros
($95.84)(adjusted for final dividend) consisting of 56.22
euros(adjusted for final dividend) in cash and 0.331 PPG shares
* Revised proposal will lead to significant job cuts. It
includes synergies which can be expected to result in
restructuring of combined employee base, leading to job losses
* Management Board and Supervisory Board of CO, together
with their financial and legal advisors, have thoroughly
reviewed second proposal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9257 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)