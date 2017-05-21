Fitch says South Africa's new mining rules may deter investment
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Fitch Ratings agency said on Monday that new regulations seeking to accelerate black ownership in South Africa's mining industry would deter investment.
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 10.5 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.9 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
* Q1 consol total revenue EGP 25.4 million versus EGP 22 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2rpUTPm) Further company coverage:
* Announces stock fraction for 2016 final dividend and repurchase of shares to neutralise stock dividend
* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.9 MILLION YEAR AGO