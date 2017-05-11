Fitch: Strongest World Growth Expected Since 2010
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Economic Outlook - June 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899807 LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) The recovery in global growth is strengthening and is expected to pick up to 2.9% this year and peak at 3.1% in 2018, the highest rate since 2010, says Fitch Ratings in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO). "Faster growth this year reflects a synchronised improvement across both advanced and emerging