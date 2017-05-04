May 4 Alamos Gold Inc:

* Alamos Gold Inc - produced 96,200 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $827 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,014 per ounce in q1

* Alamos reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.1 million

* Alamos Gold Inc - stronger quarterly production and lower costs are expected through remainder of year consistent with full year guidance

* Alamos Gold Inc - gold production is expected to range between 400,000 to 430,000 ounces at AISC of $940 per ounce in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: