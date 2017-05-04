UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 4 Alamos Gold Inc:
* Alamos Gold Inc - produced 96,200 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $827 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,014 per ounce in q1
* Alamos reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.1 million
* Alamos Gold Inc - stronger quarterly production and lower costs are expected through remainder of year consistent with full year guidance
* Alamos Gold Inc - gold production is expected to range between 400,000 to 430,000 ounces at AISC of $940 per ounce in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)