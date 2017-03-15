UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Superior Uniform Group Inc:
* Alan Schwartz to retire from Superior Uniform Group
* President, Alan Schwartz, will retire from company effective March 31, 2017
* To ensure orderly succession, co, Schwartz have entered 3-year consulting agreement
* During consulting agreement, Schwartz will consult on a further reduced schedule each successive year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources