June 28 Alaris Royalty Corp
* Alaris Royalty Corp. announces a new partner, additional
proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update, including
reduction of payout ratio to below 90%
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Announce a $20.0 million
contribution to a new partner
* Alaris Royalty Corp says accscient contribution was funded
with proceeds from KMH and Alaris' revolving credit facility and
closed on June 28, 2017
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Accscient used proceeds to retire
its debt obligations
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Wednesday's announcements result in
Alaris lowering its annualized payout ratio to below 90%
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Has received an additional $9.8
million of cash from KMH Limited partnership
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Co can force sale of all remaining
KMH assets if minimum of additional $12.2 million of KMH notes
is not repaid by Dec. 31, 2017
