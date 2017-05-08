May 8 Alaris Royalty Corp

* Alaris Royalty Corp. releases Q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to C$20.9 million

* Qtrly fully diluted earnings per share $0.32

* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017

* Company does expect to deploy capital in current quarter based on transactions that are in progress. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: