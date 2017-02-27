BRIEF-W. P. Carey increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
* W. P. Carey Inc. Increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
Feb 27 Alarko REIT:
* FY 2016 net profit of 133.2 million lira ($37.03 million) versus 131.8 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 23.8 million lira versus 21.0 million lira year ago
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of net 1.0 lira per share
* Proposes to start 2016 dividend distribution on May 31
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5969 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* W. P. Carey Inc. Increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
SINGAPORE, June 16 In property-obsessed Singapore, the future and value of one house has gripped the nation due to an extraordinary feud between the children of the island state's founding father.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Upgrades Deutsche Bank’s and Aareal Bank’s “Preferred” Senior Unsecured Notes - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899777 FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded 31 structured senior unsecured bonds issued by Deutsche Bank AG (DB, A-/Negative) to 'A' from 'A-' and five by Aareal Bank AG (BBB+/Stable) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is in