BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
April 27 Alarko Reit:
* Q1 revenue of 3.6 million lira ($1.01 million) versus 3.2 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 15.9 million lira versus net loss of 2.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.5622 liras)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022