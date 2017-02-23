Feb 23 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc:

* Alarm.Com Holdings - on Feb 22, , waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act as extended by previously disclosed timing agreement between co, Icontrol and FTC expired

* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - expiration of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act satisfies one of conditions to closing of the proposed acquisition

* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - Honeywell International filed an action in U.S. District court for district of New Jersey against Alarm.Com and Icontrol

* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - action by Honeywell against Alarm.Com and Icontrol seeks to enjoin acquisition as a violation of antitrust laws Source text: (bit.ly/2mid1Fq) Further company coverage: