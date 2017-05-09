May 9 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc

* Alarm.com reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $74.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.74 to $0.76

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $322.7 million to $325.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $324.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 saas and license revenue is expected to be in range of $57.8 million to $58 million.

* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 total revenue is now expected to be in range of $322.7 million to $325.7 million

* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 non-GAAP adjusted net income is now expected to be in range of $0.74 to $0.76 per diluted share.

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $80.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S