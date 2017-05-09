BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc
* Alarm.com reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $74.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.74 to $0.76
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $322.7 million to $325.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $324.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 saas and license revenue is expected to be in range of $57.8 million to $58 million.
* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 total revenue is now expected to be in range of $322.7 million to $325.7 million
* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 non-GAAP adjusted net income is now expected to be in range of $0.74 to $0.76 per diluted share.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $80.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia