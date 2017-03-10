BRIEF-ML Gold says Graham Harris has resigned as CEO
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
March 10 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Alarmforce reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.09
* Q1 revenue C$13.9 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.15
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - at end of Q1, completed review process and adjoining restatements fulfilling filing requirements
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15
* Aims to shift focus towards new services (Adds execs comments, background)