June 14 Alarmforce Industries Inc:
* Alarmforce reports second quarter 2017 financial results
and sale of US subscribers
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.20
* Q2 revenue fell 3 percent to C$13.7 million
* Total subscribers declined during Q2 to 131,160
* Following Q2 company commenced discussions regarding sale
of its us subscription base
* Alarmforce industries- entered agreement to sell us
subscribers to lancaster, PA headquartered select security for
total consideration of US$11.6 million
