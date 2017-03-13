BRIEF-Park National Corp enters into a first amendment to credit agreement
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
March 13 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska Air Group Inc - expect that consolidated nonoperating expense will be approximately $14 million in Q1 of 2017 - SEC filing
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees economic fuel cost per gallon for Q1 2017 $1.79
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q1 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 7.60¢ - 7.65¢
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q1 2017 ASMs 13,275 million-13,325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans