BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 8 Alaska Air Group Inc:
* Alaska Air Group reports May 2017 operational results
* Air Group's May 2017 passenger load factor 86.5 percent versus 85.1 percent
* On a combined basis for all operations, for May 2017 Air Group reported a 7.6 percent increase in traffic on a 5.9 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2016
* Air Group's May 2017 Revenue passenger miles 4.50 billion, up 7.6 percent
* Air Group's May 2017 ASM's 5.20 billion, up 5.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision