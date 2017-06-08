June 8 Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Alaska Air Group reports May 2017 operational results

* Air Group's May 2017 passenger load factor 86.5 percent versus 85.1 percent

* On a combined basis for all operations, for May 2017 Air Group reported a 7.6 percent increase in traffic on a 5.9 percent increase in capacity compared to May 2016

* Air Group's May 2017 Revenue passenger miles 4.50 billion, up 7.6 percent​

* Air Group's May 2017 ASM's 5.20 billion, up 5.9 percent