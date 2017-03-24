BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
March 24 Alaska Air Group Inc:
* CEO Bradley D. Tilden's total compensation for 2016 was $4.2 million versus $3.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2odHDIB) Further company coverage:
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 16 Emirates Team New Zealand will be hoping to mimic "Black Magic", the boat with which they beat the U.S. to lift the America's Cup in 1995, when they take on Oracle Team USA in Bermuda.
* Caterpillar statement on administration's Cuba announcement