UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 28 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska Air Group says for 2017, plan to grow system-wide capacity about 8.5% as compared to FY 2016 combined capacity of Air Group, Virgin America - Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives