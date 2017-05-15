May 15 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q2 ASMS 15,625 million - 15,675
million - SEC filing
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel
and special items 7.88 cents - 7.93 cents
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees FY cost per ASM excluding fuel
and special items 8.00 cents - 8.05 cents
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees FY ASMS 62,800 million - 63,000
million
* Alaska Air Group Inc - expect that our consolidated
nonoperating expense will be approximately $14 million in Q2 of
2017
Source: (bit.ly/2qIKT3W)
