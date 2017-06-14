June 14 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska air group says on june 9, 2017 jessie j. Knight, voluntarily resigned from boards of directors of co and its subsidiaries - sec filing

* Alaska air group - with knight's resignation, number of seats on co's and its units' boards of directors was decreased by action of each board from 10 to 9 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t3bpme) Further company coverage: