BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Alaska Airlines :
* Alaska Airlines and Virgin America share vision for the future
* Alaska Airlines - After careful consideration, combined company will adopt Alaska's name and logo, retiring Virgin America name likely sometime in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Shares in OHL Mexico , a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback, offering 27 pesos per share.
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene