March 31 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc
-
* Alaska Communications announces amendment of purchase
price and satisfaction of the financing condition in connection
with its tender offer for its outstanding 6.25% convertible
notes due 2018
* Alaska Communications Systems - amendment to increase
purchase price to $1,037.50 per $1,000.00 principal amount of
notes validly tendered prior to April 14
* Alaska Communications Systems Group - amendment to confirm
satisfaction of financing condition related to new credit
facility on March 28, 2017
