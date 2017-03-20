MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
March 20 Albaraka Turk:
* Authorizes banks for murabaha syndication loan for a starting amount of USD 150.0 million with a maturity period of 370 days
* Signs authorization letter with ABC Islamic Bank (E.C.), Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, Qatar Islamic Bank QSC and Standard Chartered Bank
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.