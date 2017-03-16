BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
March 16 Albemarle Corp -
* Talison, a JV between co and tianqi lithium, has approved expansion of lithium concentrate production at greenbushes, Australia spodumene mine
* Expansion is intended to more than double lce capacity at greenbushes from 80,000 mt/year to more than 160,000 mt/year
* Commissioning of expansion is expected to begin in Q2 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V