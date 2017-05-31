BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
May 31 Albertsons Companies Inc:
* Acquires MedCart Specialty Pharmacy
* MedCart Specialty Pharmacy to operate as a new business unit under Albertsons Companies pharmacy team structure
* Current MedCart leadership will carry on leading their team, report directly to Dain Rusk, group vice president of Co's pharmacy operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico