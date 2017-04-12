BRIEF-Coweaver to buy facilities for 17.9 bln won
* Says it will buy 17.9 billion won worth of facilities to expand business scale
April 12 Alcatel Lucent Teletas:
* Gets 7.2 million euros ($7.64 million) worth order regarding sale of strix access solutions
* The order contract is for 3 years
