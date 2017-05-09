BRIEF-Mindbody names Mike Mansbach president
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody
May 9 ALCATEL LUCENT TELETAS:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 1.1 MILLION LIRA ($306,662.95) VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 94.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 103.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
($1 = 3.5870 liras)
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021