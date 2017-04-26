REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 Alcoa Corp:
* Files to say selling stockholders are offering about 13 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing
* Alcoa Corp says it registered such shares under the terms of a stockholder and registration rights agreement between co and arconic
* Alcoa Corp - Arconic will exchange the shares of Alcoa's common stock to be sold in this offering for indebtedness of arconic held by the selling stockholders
* Alcoa Corp says the selling stockholders are Citigroup Global Markets and Credit Suisse Securities (usa) llc Source text - bit.ly/2oxBmfk Further company coverage:
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.