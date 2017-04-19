BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Alcoa Corp:
* Alcoa Corporation consolidates administrative locations
* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs
* Alcoa Corp - expects annual savings of $5 million in corporate overhead once changes are fully implemented
* Alcoa Corp - in addition, within next 18 months, another seven administrative locations across U.S., Europe and Asia will also close
* Alcoa - to close New York City office and move global headquarters and principal executive office to existing location in Pittsburgh as of sept 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.