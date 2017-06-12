BRIEF-Canara Bank seeks members' nod for issue of shares up to 35 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares up to 35 billion rupees
June 12 Alcobra Ltd:
* Alcobra announces cooperation agreement with Brosh Group and board additions
* Alcobra Ltd says company to continue strategic alternatives process
* Alcobra Ltd - appointed two new directors, Amir Efrati and Yuval Yanai, to Alcobra board of directors
* Alcobra Ltd - as of 2 new appointments, alcobra board consists of ten directors
* Alcobra Ltd - cooperation agreement also provides that co will continue its ongoing review of strategic alternatives
* Company's upcoming AGM will be postponed until september 1, 2017
* Alcobra Ltd - entered into a cooperation agreement with Brosh Capital Partners L.P. and certain of its affiliates
* Alcobra ltd - under terms of agreement, Brosh Group is subject to certain customary standstill and other provisions
By Nicole Pinto June 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, led by gains in Singapore and Thailand, but a slide in oil prices to multi-month lows kept investors on edge. Singapore shares rose 0.4 percent, with financials contributing most of the gains, while Thai shares advanced 0.3 percent after data showed customs-cleared exports in May rose at its fastest pace in 52 months, handily beating expectations. An official at the Thai commerce ministry ex
LAGOS, June 22 Nigeria has sold a five, 10- and 20-year debt at a flat rate of 16.19 percent at an auction on Wednesday to curtail borrowing cost as inflation declines, traders said on Thursday.