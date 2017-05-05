PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
May 5 Alcobra Ltd:
* Alcobra provides update on cancellation of extraordinary meeting called by Brosh Group
* Reached an agreement with Brosh Capital L.P. and certain of its affiliates on cancellation of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
* Extraordinary general meeting will be cancelled, Brosh Group shall withdraw its related meeting notice and proxy materials
* Alcobra will convene its annual general meeting no later than July 20, 2017
* Parties agreed co will bring to a shareholder vote any merger/acquisition deal which it enters into prior annual general meeting
* Brosh to refrain from initiating proceedings/taking action for convening of any meeting of shareholders until convening of co's annual general meeting
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion