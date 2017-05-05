May 5 Alcobra Ltd:

* Alcobra provides update on cancellation of extraordinary meeting called by Brosh Group

* Reached an agreement with Brosh Capital L.P. and certain of its affiliates on cancellation of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

* Extraordinary general meeting will be cancelled, Brosh Group shall withdraw its related meeting notice and proxy materials

* Alcobra will convene its annual general meeting no later than July 20, 2017

* Parties agreed co will bring to a shareholder vote any merger/acquisition deal which it enters into prior annual general meeting

* Brosh to refrain from initiating proceedings/taking action for convening of any meeting of shareholders until convening of co's annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)