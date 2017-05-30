May 30 Alcobra Ltd

* Alcobra announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Alcobra Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Alcobra Ltd says IND application for its amphetamine immediate release product candidate is expected to be filed with U.S. FDA in Q3 of this year

* Alcobra Ltd says continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to expand its pipeline and enhance value for all its shareholders