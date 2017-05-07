BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri scraps asset restructuring
June 19 Zhejiang Dong Ri Ltd Co * Says it scraps asset restructuring Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2sGzrG9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 7 Aldar Properties Pjsc
* Awards AED 1.7 billion development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
* Says co is committed to handing over first homes in Yas Acres to purchasers at end of 2019
* Development comprises a total of 1,315 homes, a golf course, schools, retail, and other leisure amenities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Oman's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed the sovereign's Long Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The issue ratings on Oman's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds and on the sukuk trust certificates issued by Oman Sovereign Sukuk S.A.O.C. have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Sh
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.