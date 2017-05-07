May 7 Aldar Properties Pjsc

* Awards AED 1.7 billion development contract for Yas Acres

* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres

* Says co is committed to handing over first homes in Yas Acres to purchasers at end of 2019

* Development comprises a total of 1,315 homes, a golf course, schools, retail, and other leisure amenities