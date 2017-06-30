BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
June 30 Rubicon Technology Inc
* Aldebaran Capital LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in Rubicon Technology Inc as of June 21 - sec filing
* Aldebaran Capital LLC says have acquired Rubicon Technology shares for investment purposes and will evaluate investment on continuing basis Source text : bit.ly/2tuh6fM Further company coverage:
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.