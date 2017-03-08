March 8 Alden Global Capital LLC

* Alden issues statement in response to fred's announced board changes

* Alden global capital llc - believe board changes made by fred's inc are inadequate

* Alden global capital llc - co is holder of nearly 25% of outstanding common stock of fred's inc

* Alden global capital llc - urge board to immediately engage with us to discuss a "reconstitution of board"