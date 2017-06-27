MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results for prevention of frequent episodic migraine
* Says pivotal promise 1 top-line results show eptinezumab met primary and key secondary endpoints
* Says beginning day 1 after first dose, significant reduction in proportion of patients experiencing migraine
* Says average of 1 in 5 patients had no migraines in any given month over months 1 through 6
* Says Promise 1 met the primary endpoint, that is highly statistically significant reductions in monthly migraine days
* enrollment is on track for Promise 2; remains on track to submit BLA with FDA in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corvex Management LP - On June 27, delivered a letter to Energen Corp's board of directors - SEC Filing
* Invivo Therapeutics announces positive motor recovery assessments in two patients in the inspire study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold