BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
April 28 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eptinezumab emerging clinical profile suggests migraine preventative benefit achieved as soon as 24-48 hours after single infusion
* Single administration of Eptinezumab showed safety profile similar to placebo; no serious adverse events deemed treatment related
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc announces presentation of positive data from phase 2b clinical trial evaluating eptinezumab for prevention of migraine
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split