May 11 Aldermore Group Plc:
* Strong customer driven growth with organic new lending of
c.£1 billion in Q1
* Q1 net loans up 6% to £7.9 billion versus £7.5 billion at
end 2016
* Q1 loan growth driven by strong levels of new lending up
17% to £949 million
* Net interest margin remains stable at 3.5% in quarter
* Q1 customer deposits increased 5% to £7.0bln versus
£6.7bln at end-2016
* CET1 capital ratio stable at 11.5%
* Continue to anticipate a lower level of growth for q2 of
2017
* Remain on track to deliver loan growth in guided range of
10-15% for full year
* "Increased our use of bank of england's term funding
scheme, with amount drawn now exceeding £750mln"
* Made a strong start to 2017 and remain on track to deliver
financial guidance outlined in march
