May 11 Aldermore Group Plc:

* Strong customer driven growth with organic new lending of c.£1 billion in Q1

* Q1 net loans up 6% to £7.9 billion versus £7.5 billion at end 2016

* Q1 loan growth driven by strong levels of new lending up 17% to £949 million

* Net interest margin remains stable at 3.5% in quarter

* Q1 customer deposits increased 5% to £7.0bln versus £6.7bln at end-2016

* CET1 capital ratio stable at 11.5%

* Continue to anticipate a lower level of growth for q2 of 2017

* Remain on track to deliver loan growth in guided range of 10-15% for full year

* "Increased our use of bank of england's term funding scheme, with amount drawn now exceeding £750mln"

* Made a strong start to 2017 and remain on track to deliver financial guidance outlined in march