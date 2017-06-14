June 14 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic
conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial and plans for phase 3
clinical testing
* One-point reduction versus control component of primary
endpoint not met
* Plans to initiate phase 3 clinical testing with 0.5%
ADX-102 following discussion with regulatory authorities in
second half of this year
* 0.5% ADX-102 statistically superior to control and
demonstrates late-phase anti-inflammatory activity
differentiated from standard of care
* Both concentrations of adx-102 were generally well
tolerated and there were no safety concerns observed during
trial
